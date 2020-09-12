Motorola launches Moto E7 Plus with Snapdragon 460 SoC, 5000mAh battery

Highlights Motorola has announced a new smartphone under the Moto E-series.

The Moto E7 Plus brings a Snapdragon 460 processor and a 48-megapixel main camera.

It has been launched in Brazil but its price is still a mystery.

Motorola has lately been giving a tough competition to Chinese smartphone brands. And that may or may not be about the specifications but it is definitely about the number of smartphone launches it seems to have strategised. After the Moto G9 Plus, Motorola has launched a budget smartphone called the Moto E7 Plus. It has launched the new smartphone in Brazil but E7 Plus release could widen to more markets.

Moto E7 Plus Price

The Moto E7 Plus price is not official yet. Motorola has listed the smartphone on its Brazil website with all the specifications but maybe the price is not something it wants to announce yet. The smartphone will come in Amber Bronze and Navy Blue colours, the website has revealed.

Moto E7 Plus Specifications

Considering it is a budget smartphone, Motorola has gone for hardware that respects that price bracket. The Moto E7 Plus has a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a small notch on the top. The notch carries the front camera that is an 8-megapixel shooter. Powering it is an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 processor paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage, which is expandable further. It runs Android 10 with a few customisations from Motorola. There is a 5000mAh battery under the hood with 10W charging.

The cameras at the back include a 48-megapixel snapper with an f1.7 aperture and a 2-megapixel additional shooter for portrait modes. You also get an LED flash on the back. The Motorola's batwing logo at the back mounts the physical fingerprint sensor as well. For connectivity, you have Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, 4G VoLTE, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a Micro USB port. The Moto E7 Plus weighs 200 grams and measures in at 165.2x75.7x9.2mm. You also have a gyroscope, an accelerometer, and a proximity sensor among others on the Moto E7 Plus.

The Moto E7 Plus seems a good rival to smartphones such as Oppo A53 as they both share the processor. This processor has not been reviewed by us so we cannot tell how good it is. But considering Qualcomm's Snapdragon 4-series, it should be able to handle everyday tasks and moderate gaming. Moreover, a lot of customers will go for the stock Android-like experience that Motorola phones are known for. Apart from Nokia, Motorola devices are the ones that let you have an interface that is similar to Google Pixel's.