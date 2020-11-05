Motorola launches Verve Buds 100, Rap 105 and Loop 105 in India, price starts at Rs 1299

Highlights After launching phones in the budget and premium segment, Motorola has forayed into the audio segment.

After launching phones in the budget and premium segment, Motorola has forayed into the audio segment. The company launched has true wireless earbuds and neckbands in India namely Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105, and Verve Loop 105 with Binatone. The devices have been launched in the budget segment and come equipped with smart voice assistants including Alexa, Siri, and Google Assistant.

Talking about new Motorola products, Prashanth Mani, Country Head, and Managing Director, Motorola Mobility said, "Motorola has always believed in meaningful innovations that cater to a wide array of consumers through best-in-class features across price points. The new range of Motorola Neckbands and True Wireless Headphones, are an important addition to our personal audio portfolio this festive season, and offer Indian consumers class-leading audio products to choose from, at an affordable range."

So let us have a look at the price and features of the verve earbuds and neckbands

Verve Buds 100, Neckband Verve Rap 105, and Verve Loop 105: Price availability

Motorola has launched two earbuds in collaboration with Binatone and a neckband. The Verve Loop 105 sport earbuds are launched at a price of Rs 1299. The Verve Buds 100 True Wireless Headphones was launched at a price of Rs 2,699. Both the audio devices will be available exclusively on Amazon. The Loop will be available starting today while the Buds 100 will on the first sale on November 10.

The neckband which is called Verve Rap 105 has been launched for Rs 1699. It will be available on Amazon, Flipkart, and other offline channels from today.

Verve Buds 100

Motorola has launched the TWS earbuds in the budget segment. The company claims that budget earbuds come with great sound quality and has 14 hours of battery life. The earbuds are equipped with a touch button to manage calls, adjust the volume, skip songs, and activate voice assistants.

Verve Loop105

The earbuds can be used while gymming and other sports activities. The Verve Loop 105 wireless earbuds with touch control are super lightweight and come with stabilizing fifs for an extra secure fit. The company claims that it comes with up to 8-hours of battery life.

Verve Rap 105

The flexible neckband comes with up to 8 hours of battery life. It is equipped with 15mm speaker drivers that produce bass-heavy sound.