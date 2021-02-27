Motorola likely to announce new Moto Watch series soon

Highlights Motorola could launch the new Moto Watch series soon.

Motorola could launch the new Moto Watch series soon. As per reports, Motorola is preparing to launch three new Motorola smartwatches in the market. Speculations are rife that the smartwatches would be called the Moto Watch, the Moto Watch One, and the Moto G Watch. For the unversed, Motorola's Moto 360 Watch series was a rage amongst users but Motorola had to exit the market due to a lack of customer base.

Twitter user Felipe Berhau has shared a few pictures of the speculated Motorola watch and claimed that the company will launch the smartwatches soon. "Not gonna claim this is exclusive since I got it from a sales presentation but seems like a square-ish Moto Watch and a new @moto360 are coming soon," he wrote. Felipe also shared the launch dates of the smartwatches. He revealed that the Moto G smartwatch would be launched in June 2021 and the Moto Watch and Motorola One Watch will be launched in July 2021.

In the pictures shared by Felipe, a square-shaped smartwatch and another one with a round dial are seen. The square-shaped smartwatch could be named Moto Watch and the other one could be named Moto One. Felipe also shared a picture of a metallic watch in silver which could most likely be called the Moto G smartwatch.

Although the specifications of the watches have not been leaked, it is expected to come with Google Wear OS. Moto G smartwatch could be the cheapest in the lineup considering the "G" moniker. If reports are to be believed, Motorola has collaborated with Flipkart for its smartwatches so they could be launched exclusively on Flipkart. As of now, Motorola has not shared any official details about its upcoming lineup of smartwatches.

Motorola is currently busy launching budget smartphones in India. The company recently launched the Moto E7 Power in India in entry-level smartphones. Motorola is now speculated to launch the Moto G30 and Moto G10. Tipster Mukul Sharma took to Twitter to reveal that Motorola plans to launch Moto G30 and Moto G10 in India soon. He said that the launch could take place in March and "could very well happen in the first week if things go as planned." Motorola is yet to make an official announcement about the smartphones



The smartphones are driven by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipsets and come with interesting camera specs.