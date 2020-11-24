Motorola likely to launch Moto G 5G, Moto G9 Power in India soon

Highlights Motorola is speculated to launch two new phones in IndiaMoto G 5G and Moto G9 Power.

Motorola is speculated to launch two new phones in IndiaMoto G 5G and Moto G9 Power. The company was long-speculated to bring these phones to India after they were launched globally. Although Motorola has not made any official announcement about the launch of its upcoming devices, a noted tipster has shared important details about the phones. As per reports, Motorola will launch the Moto G and Moto G9 in India, Latin America, Middle East, and Asia in the coming weeks.

As per noted tipster Mukul Sharma, Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power will be launched in India soon. Sharma has not shared the exact launch date but he has confirmed that phones will be launched. Some reports even suggested that the phones could arrive as early as December but there is no confirmation about the same.

So here is what we know about the Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power: Expected Price

Moto G 5G was launched in Europe at EUR 299.99 (Rs 26,300 approximately) for the single 4GB + 64GB variant. Whereas the Moto G9 Power was launched in Europe at EUR 199 (Rs. 17,500 approximately) for the single 4GB + 128GB storage variant.

Moto G 5G and Moto G9 Power: Specifications

Since the Moto G and Moto G9 Power were released in the European markets before, the specifications are not secret to us. So to begin with, Moto G features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,400 pixels with 394ppi pixel density. The Moto G is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage which can be expandable using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, Moto G 5G features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 48-megapixel primary, an 8-megapixel secondary wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies. The Moto G 5G houses a 5000mAh battery with 20W TurboPower fast charging support.

Now coming to the Moto G9 Power, the smartphone features a 6.8-inch HD+ IPS display with a resolution of 720x1,640 pixels. The Moto G9 Power is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB storage variant, which can be expandable.

In terms of camera, the Moto G9 Power features a triple rear camera which includes a 64-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel macro sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, there is a 16-megapixel camera for selfies.

The Moto G9 Power houses a 6,000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging. Both the smartphones run on stock Android 10.