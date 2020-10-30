Motorola likely to unveil Moto E7 soon: Here is what we know so far

Highlights Motorola could soon release yet another budget smartphone in the market.

Moto E7 has received the FCC, NBTC, and TUV certifications.

Moto E7 could come with a 4000mAh battery with a 5W charger in the box.

Motorola could soon release yet another budget smartphone in the market. The rumoured smartphone which is likely called Moto E7 has received the FCC, NBTC, and TUV certifications. The launch of Moto E7 was rumored for a long time now but there has not been any official word about the same. However, the latest certifications have revealed some of the key specifications of the upcoming device by Motorola.

As per a report by 91Mobiles, the Moto E7 was listed on FCC, NBTC, and TUV. The certifications also revealed some of the specifications of the upcoming device. The XT2095-1 variant of the Moto E7 was spotted on the FCC and there were some accessories listed which revealed that the box would include AC Adapter, Battery, Earphone, and USB Cable.

As per the listing, the Moto E7 could come with a 4000mAh battery with a 5W charger in the box. As far as the price of the smartphone is concerned, Moto E7 could be priced around 120 (Rs 10,400 approx) in the European market.

Previous leaks had suggested that the Moto E7 could feature a 6.2-inch HD+ LCD with a 19:9 aspect ratio. It would feature a waterdrop notch on the front. In terms of camera, the smartphone will have 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 2-megapixel camera. The camera module will also house an LED flash. The report has also claimed that there will be a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

Motorola had earlier launched the Moto E7 Plus in India for Rs 9499. It is now available for Rs 8999 on Flipkart. The smartphone comes with a 48-megapixel camera and a Snapdragon Qualcomm 462 processor.

We used the phone for some time and here is what we felt about it: In just Rs 9,499, with the E7 Plus, you get a fantastic camera, near stock-Android experience, and a decent chipset that drives the show. Though, you do miss out on the fast charging. But then, we can't always have everything on a phone in this price range. However, if your budget is higher than Rs 10,000 and you cannot do without fast chargers, then you can go for the latest Realme Narzo phones or something from the Redmi 9 series.