Motorola may launch another phone with 108-megapixel, Snapdragon 778 SoC

Motorola is rumoured to be working on another smartphone with a 108-megapixel camera. To refresh your memory, the Lenovo-owned smartphone company had recently launched the Moto G60 in India with a 108-megapixel camera. The upcoming smartphone is being touted as a premium mid-ranger and may compete against the Samsung Galaxy A52. It is being speculated that Motorola will launch more than one smartphone to take on Samsung's mid-range smartphones.

As per TechnikNews, the smartphones have been codenamed Motorola Edge Berlin, Motorola Edge Berlin NA, Motorola Edge Kyoto, and Motorola Edge Pstar. The smartphones are being touted as successors to the Moto Edge, Moto Edge+ that were launched in April last year. The publication has revealed the key specifications of smartphones codenamed Moto Berlin and Moto Edge Star Pstar

Moto Edge Berlin: Expected specifications

Motorola Edge Berlin could be the next mid-range warrior. As per TechnikNews, the smartphone will have two models- A European model, a North-American model. However, the specifications of the models will more or less be the same. The smartphone is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM. The Edge Berlin could come with two variants including the 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+265GB.

In the camera department, the Moto Edge Berlin and the Edge Berlin NA are expected to feature 108-megapixel primary sensor. The European variant of the smartphone will feature a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and an 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor. The North American model on the other hand will come with an 8-megapixel secondary sensor and a 2-megapixel tertiary sensor. On the front, both the models are expected to future 32-megapixel cameras for selfies.

Motorola Edge Pstar: Expected specifications

Another smartphone by Motorola that could be the next flagship device is the Motorola Edge Star. The publication reveals that smartphone may use either the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or the Snapdragon 870 SoC. It is also expected to come with two RAM variants including the 6GB+128GB and the 8GB+265GB. The camera specifications could be the same as Moto Edge Berlin. Meaning the smartphone may feature a triple camera setup on the rear with a 108-megapixel primary sensor along with a 16-megapixel secondary sensor and 8-megapixel tertiary camera sensor.