Motorola Moto G Play listed on Geekbench, key specifications leaked

Motorola is speculated to launch smartphones in the budget and mid-range segment. Most of its upcoming phones have appeared on Geekbench and have received various certifications. The latest device to get listed on Geekebench is the Moto G Play. Apart from that, some of the key specifications of the device have also been leaked.

As per the listing on Geekbench, Moto G Play has been listed on the website. It is speculated to arrive with 3GB of RAM and will run on Android 10 out of the box. The G Play has managed to score 253 in the single-core test and 1,233 in the multi-core test. The scores define the tasks handled by the processor. The highest the score is, the better.

The listing reveals that the Moto G Play will feature an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 SoC paired with up to 3GB of RAM. The source code in the listing reveals that the GPU used in the device is Adreno 610. A report by Mysmartprice reveals that the phone could launch with more than one variant.

As per previous leaks, the Moto G Play is speculated to arrive with a 6.5-inch punch-hole display. Motorola has reportedly used an LCD panel in the display. In terms of camera, the smartphone is likely to feature a triple camera setup on the rear. It is expected to house a 4850mAh battery with support for 20W fast charging.

Motorola is expected to launch a couple of phones in the G series. Recently, tipster Evan Blass dropped major details about the Moto G Stylus 2021, which is the updated version of the Moto G Stylus. As per him, the Moto G Stylus features a 6.8-inch screen with a resolution of 1080x2400 resolutions. He also revealed that the new Moto G Stylus will feature a side-mounted fingerprint sensor as opposed to its predecessor's rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. The smartphone will reportedly run on Android 10 out of the box.

Motorola Moto G Stylus is expected to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 SoC paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 128GB of storage which is expandable using a microSD card. In terms of the camera, Moto G Stylus will likely feature a quad-camera setup on the rear which comprises of a 48-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone could feature a 16-megapixel punch-hole camera for selfies.