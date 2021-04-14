Motorola Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion expected to launch in India: Here is what we know so far

Highlights Motorola s all set to launch the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion in India.

Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion are expected to arrive with mid-range specifications.

Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset.

Motorola has been long-rumored to launch two new smartphones in the G series. As per a tipster, the Lenovo-owned company is all set to launch the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion in India. While the renders of Moto G60 has appeared many times previously, the G40 Fusion seems like the surprise package we all have been waiting for. Unlike the previously launched smartphones in the G series, the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion are expected to arrive with mid-range specifications.

Noted tipster Mukul Sharma first reported about the two upcoming devices that the company is preparing to launch in India. In another tweet, he has now confirmed the names of the soon-to-launch smartphones. "Remember the 2 upcoming Motorola smartphones I talked about? I can now confirm that the two devices will be called Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. Both devices will be powered by the Snapdragon 732G chipset. More to come."

Sharma has also shared a leaked render of the Moto G60, which clearly shows 108-megapixel written below the camera sensor. In many ways, the Moto G60 could be the game-changer Motorola has been waiting for. The smartphone will lock horns with the Redmi Note 10 Pro Max, Realme 8 Pro.

Earlier, the tipster Sharma had revealed that the Moto G60 houses three camera sensors, but the setup will be quad-functional. Meaning, one lens might do the job of two lenses. As far as the other specs are concerned, the Moto G60 and Moto G40 would use a Snapdragon 732 processor. The reports stated that the primary difference between the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 will be its cameras. Apart from this, the specification will more or less remain the same.

Moto G60 might feature a large 6.78-inch full-HD+ display with a resolution of 1,080x2,460 pixels and a high refresh rate of 120Hz. The smartphone is expected to arrive with two RAM configurations including the 4GB variant and 6GB variant with 64GB/128GB storage options. The Moto G60 is expected to be driven by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732, the same processor which has been used in the Redmi Note 10 Pro.

As previously leaked, Moto G60 is expected to feature a 108-megapixel Samsung ISOCELL HM2 primary sensor accompanied by a 16-megapixel OV16A1Q sensor, a 2-megapixel sensor, and a wide-angle lens. On the front, there is a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is expected to house a massive 6000mAh battery.