Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sale today: Check price, features, and offers

Highlights Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale once again on Flight at 12 noon today.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite will go on sale once again on Flight at 12 noon today. The smartphone, which was launched in India for Rs 8999, is Motorola's offering in the entry-level segment. Despite facing stiff competition from Redmi, Realme and Vivo, Moto G8 Power was quite in demand. The company shared that the stock got over within 20 seconds when it first went on sale on May 29.

Motorola G8 Power Lite is now priced at Rs 9499, as seen on Flipkart. The smartphone has received rave reviews from the audience and reviewers alike. In terms of the design, the Moto G8 Power Lite looks sturdy although doesn't bring along any newness to the platter.

However, with so many entry-level smartphones in the market like Realme Narzo and Redmi already, should you opt for the Moto G8 Power Lite? Check out the specifications and important features.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite specifications

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sports a 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with thin bezels and a waterdrop notch at the top. It is driven by a MediaTek Helio P35 SoC coupled with upto 4GB of RAM and 64GB storage capacity, which can be expanded up to 256GB using a microSD card.

Under the hood, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite houses a massive 5000 mAh battery with support for a 10W fast charger. The device has a micro USB port to charge itself.

Moto G8 Power Lite runs on Android 9 Pie but the company had promised an update to Android 10, which is the latest in the market currently.As far as the built quality is concerned, Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite features an all-plastic unibody body design, that was previously seen in G8 Plus and the One Macro. The Motorola logo mounted on the rear panel of the Moto G8 Power Lite.

The device comes in two color options the Royal Blue and Arctic Blue. So far it is the cheapest device that Motorola is selling in India.

Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite Camera

In terms of optics, Moto G8 Power Lite sports a triple-camera setup on the rear which consists of a 16-megapixel primary sensor, along with a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. On the front, it has an 8-megapixel camera for selfies.