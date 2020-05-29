Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sells out within 20 seconds in India on first sale

Highlights The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite sold out in the first 20 seconds.

The G8 Power Lite focuses on long battery life with its 5000mAh unit battery.

Motorola has priced the G8 Power Lite at a price of Rs 8,999.

Last week, Motorola announced another entrant into the G series with its G8 Power Lite. Aimed at the budget smartphone category, the Moto G8 Power Lite focuses on offering long battery life and a catchy design for less than Rs 10,000. The G8 Power Lite went on its first sale today and Motorola reports that the entire stock sold out within the first 20 seconds. The Moto G8 Power Lite sells exclusively on Flipkart for now.

The Motorola Moto G8 Power Lite was launched at a price of Rs 8,999 and it directly competes with the likes of the Realme Narzo 10A and the Redmi 8. Compared to its rivals, the Moto G8 Power Lite a couple of features that are different from what this segment is used to. Motorola offers a triple camera setup on the G8 Power Lite. It also gets a big 5000mAh battery.

The G8 Power Lite is one of the few smartphones in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment to come with a stock Android experience. Motorola launched the G8 Power Lite with Android 9 Pie but the company has promised an update to the newer Android 10. The G8 Power Lite also avoids pre-loaded apps and bloat, something which phones in its class are notorious for.

The G8 Power Lite isn't exactly a nerd-pleaser. The phone uses the MediaTek Helio P35 chipset and is paired with 4GB RAM as well as 64GB storage. It is kept alive by a 5000mAh battery that is bundled with a 10W fast charging. Do note that the phone has a micro USB port to charge itself.

When it comes to cameras, the G8 Power Lite is among the leading options. The G8 Power Lite carries a triple camera setup at the back, with the main camera being a 16-megapixel sensor that's accompanied by a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth camera. The front camera uses an 8-megapixel selfie camera.

Lastly, the G8 Power Lite offers a big 6.5-inch HD+ LCD display with narrow bezels. The phone also has a fingerprint sensor at the back, christened by the Motorola batwing logo. The phone has a plastic unibody construction and it comes in two colour variants -- Arctic Blue and Royal Blue, both of which are gradient colours.