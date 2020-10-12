Motorola Moto G9 at Rs 9,999 means it is the best phone to buy under Rs 10,000

Highlights Motorola will be selling the newly launched Moto G9 for Rs 9999 for the lone 4GB variant during the sale.

Moto G9 is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box and provides a near-stock Android experience.

Flipkart's shopping festival Big Billion Days is all set to kickstart from October 16. Smartphone brands including Samsung, Motorola will be offering massive discounts on their smartphones. Motorola will be selling its G9, E7 Plus, Edge+, and even Moto Razr at discounted prices during the Big Billion Days sale.

Motorola will be selling the newly launched Moto G9 for Rs 9999 for the lone 4GB variant during the sale. To remind the buyers, the company had launched the smartphone for Rs 11,499 in India. But now during the sale, buyers will get a discount of almost Rs 1500. And in Rs 9999, the Moto G9 is the perfect phone under Rs 10,000. We will tell you why.

Now if we look at the specifications, the Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. It has corning gorilla 3 coatings for protection.

The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box and provides a near-stock Android experience. This means that if you buy this smartphone, you will not be hammered by notifications from useless applications that are pre-installed in most Android phones. The Motorola phones don't come with any of that.

Coming to the processor, the Moto G9 chose a Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset to lead the show and introduced the 662 to India. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of the camera, the Motorola Moto G9 features a square-shaped camera island at the rear which comprises of three camera sensors and one LED flash. The camera module comprises of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F1.7 aperture with Quad Pixel Technology, along with a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, there is an 8-megapixel camera.

The Moto G9 houses a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 20W Turbopower fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.

These were some key specifications of the Moto G9 but if you want a device that is bloatware-free, comes with a Snapdragon Qualcomm processor and all this in under Rs 10,000. There cannot be a better phone than the G9.