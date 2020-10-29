Motorola Moto G9 is on sale again with instant discount of Rs 5,000 and it is best phone under Rs 10,000

Highlights Moto G9 is on sale at a special price of Rs 9,999.

This means there is a Rs 5,000 discount on the Moto G9 right now.

The discount makes the Moto G9 the best phone under Rs 10,000.

A couple of weeks ago the Motorola Moto G9 was on a sale at a price of Rs 9,999 on Flipkart. At that time we recommended that this was the best under Rs 10,000 phone a consumer could buy at that time. Then the sale ended, and so did our recommendation as the phone went back to a higher price of around Rs 12,000. But now in the Flipkart Diwali Sale, the Moto g( is again on sale at a price of Rs 9,999.

Currently, the Flipkart Diwali sale is only open to Flipkart Plus members. So, if you are not logged in, you will see that the Moto G9 is selling at a price of Rs 11,999, which is quite but not as good as the Rs 9,999 price that the Plus members are getting for it. This price will also be available to all Flipkart users once the Diwali sale opens to all Flipkart users tonight. This price also means that buyers get a Rs 5000 discount on the MRP of the phone, which is Rs 14,999.

Of course, if you have a phone to exchange, the price will come down further, and if you have an Axis Bank card and you use that to make the purchase, you will get a 5 per cent extra discount.

With the sale part out of our way, let's again talk about why the Moto G9 makes so much sense at a price of Rs 9,999. On paper it may not seem as impressive as some other phones that have Snapdragon Series 700 processor or an extra camera or something, but the Moto G9, like many other Moto phones, is a better phone than its specs simply because of its software and how it works.

With Moto G9 at Rs 9,999, here is what you get:

-- A 6.5-inch display with HD+ resolution. The quality of display is good, even if unlike some other phones it may not have the FullHD resolution.

-- A phone that is well built, with water repellent (but not water-proof) design.

-- A large 5000 mAh battery with 20W fast charging.

-- A very potent and capable Snapdragon 662 processor, paired with 4GB RAM. The amount of RAM is on the expected lines given the price point and so is the 64GB storage. There is a microSD card slot in case you want that.

-- A very good 48-megapixel rear camera. The performance of this camera is one of the best in this price segment. There are two more rear cameras 2-megapixel and 2-megapixel but they are useless, like the way they are in all these phones under Rs 20,000. Basically, don't go by the number of cameras. Go by what the primary rear camera can do because only that matters in this price segment.

-- A decent 8-megapixel camera on the front.

-- And finally, the part that makes the Moto G9 the best phone under Rs 10,000: Stock Android 10. So, unlike a lot of other phones in this price range that are saddled with advertisements, and junk apps, and weird software features that are useless, you get clean and fast Android 10 that will ensure that you don't fight the phone while using it.