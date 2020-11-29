Motorola Moto G9 Plus could launch in India soon, BIS listing spotted

Highlights Motorola Moto G9 Plus seems headed to India soon.

It has been spotted on the BIS website ahead of launch.

Motorola Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil in September.

Motorola is seemingly gearing up to launch the advanced version of the popular Moto G9 in India. Called the Moto G9 Plus, the smartphone has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at an imminent launch. It was launched in Brazil back in September and is now headed to India, although there is no date announced for the launch yet. The BIS listing suggests it will happen soon but when is something Motorola will have to announce.

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus BIS listing, spotted by Mysmartprice, shows model numbers XT2083-7 and XT2087-3, both of which belong to two different variants of the smartphone. The listing does not reveal anything else, though, including the most crucial thing, the launch date. Motorola is said to launch the Moto G9 Power sometime in December, more specifically in the second week of the next month. This could be when the Moto G9 Plus might debut in India alongside.

Moto G9 Plus Price

The Moto G9 Plus was launched in Brazil for BRL 2,249, which is roughly Rs 31,000. This seems a high price considering the Motorola Moto G9 is down to under Rs 10,000 in India. Motorola might end up selling the device for less than Rs 20,000 or Rs 25,000. The Moto G9 Power is also there that the company will make a place for in the price ladder. The Moto G9 Plus was launched in Blue Indigo and Rose Gold colours in Brazil, which are likely to be available in India, as well.

Moto G9 Plus Specifications

The Motorola Moto G9 Plus is a mid-range device that runs Android 10 without any heavy customisations, meaning you get an almost stock-like experience. The smartphone supports dual SIM cards, both with 4G connectivity. The Moto G9 Plus features a 6.8-inch 1080p Max Vision screen with a punch-hole setup on the top right corner. The smartphone has thin bezels all around except for the chin, which is a little thick. There is a fingerprint sensor embedded on the power button on the phone's side.

Powering the Motorola Moto G9 Plus is an octa-core 2.2GHz Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, coupled with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. There is a microSD card slot for expanding the memory by up to 256GB. The smartphone uses an Adreno 618 GPU for graphics. It is backed by a 5000mAh battery that charges at up to 30W using the bundled charger. There is a USB-C port at the bottom alongside a 3.5mm headphone jack.

The Moto G9 Plus has a set of four cameras on the back, comprising a 64MP main camera, an 8MP ultrawide camera, and two 2MP cameras, along with an LED flash, stacked inside a rectangular island that looks like that on the Realme 7 Pro. On the front, the Motorola Moto G9 Plus sports a 16MP selfie camera with HDR capabilities. The connectivity options on the Motorola Moto G9 Plus include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS, NFC, and antenna for FM radio.