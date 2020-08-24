Motorola Moto G9 with Snapdragon 662 chipset launched in India: Price, specifications and more

Highlights Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G9 in India today.

Motorola Moto G9 has been launched in India for Rs 11,499.

Moto G9 also becomes the first phone in India to house a Snapdragon 622 Octa-core processor.

Putting an end to speculations, Motorola has finally unveiled the Moto G9 in India today. After several leaks and speculations, the smartphone was made official on Flipkart. Although Motorola didn't reveal the name of its smartphone till the very last minute, its name was first spotted on the URL of the Flipkart microsite. However, the phone remained a secret until the time it was launched.

The Moto G9 also becomes the first phone in India to house a Snapdragon 622 Octa-core processor. So let us have a look at all the other key details about the device

Motorola Moto G9: Price and availability

Motorola has launched the Moto G9 in a single variant of 4GB RAM and 64GB of storage. The smartphone will be available at a price of Rs 11,499.

The Moto G9 will be available on Flipkart and will go on sale from August 31, 12 PM onwards. The phone will also be available in select retail stores across the country but that could take a while to happen.

Motorola Moto G9: Specifications

Although Motorola didn't divulge many details about its phone before the launch, it did hint at something "big" coming from the company. It also hinted at superior performance, good camera, and a massive battery.

The Motorola Moto G9 features a 6.5-inch HD+ display with an aspect ratio of 20:9. The display has a waterdrop notch on the top with thin bezels around the camera. It also has corning gorilla glass 3 for protection. The Moto G9 is powered by a superior Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage that is expandable up to 512GB using a microSD card.

In terms of camera, the Motorola Moto G9 features a square-shaped camera module at the rear consisting of three camera sensors and one LED flash. The camera setup consists of a 48-megapixel primary camera with an F1.7 aperture with Quad Pixel Technology, along with a 2-megapixel Macro lens and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. On the front, the smartphone features an 8-megapixel camera for selfies. There is also a fingerprint sensor provided at the rear of the smartphone. The Moto G9 also comes with face unlock system.

The Motorola Moto G9 houses a massive 5000mAh battery with support for 20W Turbopower fast charging. The smartphone runs on Android 10 out of the box.