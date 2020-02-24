Motorola Razr 2 could get big upgrades but design might remain similar

Highlights The Motorola Razr 2 could get upgraded specifications.

Motorola might stick to the same design as the current-gen Razr.

Motorola could upgrade the Quick View display on the Razr 2.

The new Motorola Razr is hands-down the coolest smartphone to exist in the current times but there's no getting around the fact that it has mediocre specifications. The Razr uses a midrange chip from two years ago and that is hard to digest, especially if you are spending $1,500 on a phone. Even Motorola's justification for those low-end specifications struggles to make sense when Samsung brings out its Galaxy Z Flip with much better specifications at a lesser price. However, that may not be the case with the Razr 2, or whatever the next generation Razr is supposed to be called.

The Motorola Razr is getting some massive upgrades in terms of specifications and those will show up in the next iteration. In a recent interview with TechRadar, Ruben Castano, Vice President of Consumer Experience Design, and Carl Steen, who is the Director of Product Management, say that increasing the specifications is next on the table for its flagship folding phone. Steen says that the current Razr doesn't even have a Quad HD display and hence, putting a recent Snapdragon 800 series chipset doesn't make sense. The next-gen model will get upgrades in both these areas.

While the specifications haven't been confirmed, Motorola might upgrade the display massively. The Razr 2 might end up with a Quad HD flexible display and you can expect better colours as well as higher contrasts. To drive the high-quality screen, Motorola will use a Snapdragon 800 series, but given Motorola's love for cost-cutting, you might expect the older Snapdragon 855 Plus chipset instead of the Snapdragon 865.

Steen also says that Motorola would like to have 5G support on the next-generation device, similar to the current crop of flagship Android phones. If that happens, the Razr 2 could be among the very few folding phones to come with support for 5G networks.

However, what's going to remain unchanged is the design of the Razr. Steen says that the Motorola Razr has the right form factor with a clamshell design and the next generation phone might continue to stick to that form factor. "As we think about future devices, we're really looking at how to optimize that form factor Steen said, "for example, the QuickView Display - we're looking at ways to make an even richer experience. Having that display on the front of the device was not only useful, giving me the right information I needed, but also could change my behaviour on my smartphone in a good way as a result," added Steen.

Hence, you can expect the Razr 2 to have the same design as the Razr but Motorola could make the Quick View display bigger and let it have more controls over the phone than just seeing notifications.