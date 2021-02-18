Motorola reveals specifications of Moto E7 Power on Flipkart ahead of launch

Highlights Motorola is all set to launch yet another device in the budget segment.

Motorola is all set to launch yet another device in the budget segment. The company will finally unveil the Moto E7 Power in India. The listing of the smartphone has already gone live on Flipkart and now Motorola has also shared the specifications of the Moto E7 Power. This would be the third smartphone under the Moto E7 series as Motorola had previously launched the Moto E7 and the Moto E7 Plus. The E7 Power will be an upgrade over the E7 but will be a toned-down version of the E7 Plus.

Motorola also has plans to launch the Moto E7i Power in India. The smartphone received BIS certification recently. However, we do not know the launch date and time yet because Motorola has not confirmed the launch of the Moto E7i Power. So for now let us focus on the Moto E7 Power that is all set to be launched in India on February 19. The smartphone will be launched at 12 pm on Flipkart.

As far as specs are concerned, the Flipkart listing confirms that the smartphone features a 6.5-inch HD+ Max Vision display. On the front, there is a waterdrop notch to house the selfie camera. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core SoC coupled with 4GB of LPDDR4X RAM. However, the company has not specified the name of the processor that has been used in the Moto E7 Power. The reports have suggested that it could be MediaTek Helio P22 SoC. For storage, the smartphone has 64GB of internal storage which can be expandable using a microSD card. There are reports that the smartphone could also be launched in a cheaper 2GB variant which could come with 32GB of storage. However, that has not been confirmed by the company yet.

In the camera department, the Motorola Moto E7 Power features a dual-camera setup on the rear. The camera island includes a 13-megapixel primary sensor and a secondary sensor and LED Flash, about which Motorola has not shared any information. But if reports are to be trusted, there could be a 2-megapixel camera sensor. On the front, there could also be a 5-megapixel camera sensor.

For connectivity, the Moto E7 Power will have 2x2 MIMO Wi-Fi network support, a 3.5mm headphone jack, USB Type-C. The smartphone houses a 5000mAh battery.