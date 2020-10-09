Motorola Smart TVs, refrigerators and other home appliances launched in India: Price and more

Motorola has launched its new range of Smart TVs, washing machines, refrigerators, and other home appliances in India. The appliances will be available exclusively on Flipkart during the Big Billion Days.

The newly-launched Smart TVs by Motorola will be powered by MediaTek MT9602 processor. "I look forward to the upcoming Motorola TVs, powered by the MediaTek MT9602, which is set to redefine user experience," said Mike Chang, Corporate Vice President and General Manager of the Smart Home Business Group, MediaTek. The smart TVs would come in HD, Full-HD, and 4K models.

Motorola has launched smart TVs in 32-inch, 43-inch, 50-inch, 55-inch, 65-inch, and 75-inch. The price starts at Rs 14,999 and goes up to Rs 1,19,000