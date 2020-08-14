Motorola tipped to launch Moto E7 in the market soon: Here is what we know so far

Highlights Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto E7 in the market soon.

Moto E7 was spotted on various other platforms including Google Play Console.

Moto E7 is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632

Motorola is all set to unveil the Moto E7 in the market soon. As per new reports, the Moto E7 got US FCC TUV Rheinland certifications that reveal the upcoming smartphone is set for an imminent launch. Prior to this, the Moto E7 was spotted on various other platforms including Google Play Console, an online Spanish online retailer's website, and many other websites. The smartphone maker is yet to make an official announcement about the Moto E7 but several reports suggest that phone will be launched soon

A few days ago, the Moto E7 Plus was spotted on Geekbench and some of the specifications of the device were also leaked ahead of its official launch. The listing revealed that the Moto E7 Plus could come with a Qualcomm Snapdragon and 4GB RAM.



As per the Spanish retailer's website, the Moto E7 appeared with a model number XT2081-2 and the model was spotted in a 4GB+64GB storage variant. The smartphone is tipped to feature a 6.2-inch waterdrop notch display HD+ display with a resolution of 1520 × 720 pixels.

The Moto E7 is speculated to be powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 632 with Kryo 250 CPU and Adreno 506 CPU paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage which can be expanded using a microSD card. The smartphone will run on Android 10 out of the box and considering Motorola has also equipped its devices with stock Android, this one too will be free of bloatware.

In terms of the camera, the Motorola E7 is touted to feature a dual-camera setup on the rear which would comprise a 13-megapixel and 2-megapixel cameras. On the front, the smartphone is likely to feature a 5-megapixel camera for selfies. The listing on the Spanish website revealed that the smartphone will house a 5000mAh battery with support for 10W charging. For connectivity, it will feature a 3.5mm jack.

The Spanish website also revealed the Europe pricing of the Moto E7, which suggests that the device will target the budget audience. In Europe, the speculated device is priced at 148 (roughly Rs 13,000).

Earlier, Motorola revealed the launch date of Motorola Razr 2020. In an invite sent to the journalists, Motorola hinted that its next Android foldable device would be launched on September 9 this year. It is being speculated that Motorola will also launch its budget devices along with the Moto Razr 2020.