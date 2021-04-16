Motorola to launch Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion in India on April 20

Highlights Motorola has finally revealed the launch date of Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion

The company on Flipkart revealed that the smartphones will be launched in India on April 20.

One of the most major highlights of the Moto G60 is that it will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Motorola has finally revealed the launch date of Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion. The company on Flipkart revealed that the smartphones will be launched in India on April 20. Ahead of the launch, a "Notify Me" page of the Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion has gone live on Flipkart. One of the most major highlights of the Moto G60 is that it will come with a 108-megapixel primary sensor.

Motorola India had earlier revealed the design of the upcoming smartphones on Twitter. "Hey @Flipkart, we are thrilled to #GoBeyond the ordinary because it's time to #BlazeOn to infinite possibilities with our latest launches #motog60 & #motog40fusion! Cannot wait to reveal their features exclusively on your platform. Are you ready to #GetSetG?" Motorola India tweeted," the company wrote on Twitter.

The Moto G60 and the Moto G40 Fusion flaunt the same design with three camera sensors on the rear. As per reports, there is not much of a difference in the specifications of the two phones as well. The smartphones also made an appearance on Geekbench. As per the listing, Moto G60 has scored 515 in the single-core test and 1375 in the multi-core test. The G40 Fusion on the other hand has scored 519 in the single-core test and 1425 in the multi-core score test. The scores determine the processor's ability to handle many tasks at a time. The higher the score, the better performance you can expect from the smartphone.

So let us have a look at the specifications and other key features of the smartphone.

Moto G60, Moto G40 Fusion: Specifications

Moto G60 will feature a 6.8-inch display with a high refresh rate of 120Hz. On the front, there is a punch-hole cutout that houses a 32-megapixel sensor for selfies. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G processor coupled with up to 6GB of RAM.

In the camera department, Moto G60 features a triple camera setup on the rear which includes a 108-megapixel sensor, 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 8-megapixel macro sensor on a single lens along with a depth sensor.

The Moto G60 will house a 6000mAh battery with fast charging support. The smartphone will run on Android 11 out of the box. Moto G40 Fusion is reported to come with the same features. However, instead of the 108-megapixel camera sensor, it will come with the 64-megapixel camera sensor.