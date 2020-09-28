Motorola to launch Moto Razr 5G in India soon, new teaser reveals

Highlights Motorola could soon unveil the highly-anticipated Moto Razr 5G in India.

The company has shared a new teaser that hints at the imminent launch of Motorolas second foldable device.

Moto Razr 5G was launched globally on September 9. It is expected to arrive in India sometime in October.

Smartphone maker Motorola could soon unveil the highly-anticipated Moto Razr 5G in India. The company has shared a new teaser that hints at the imminent launch of Motorola's second foldable device. In the teaser, the company says that the smartphone will be launched during the festive season.

Moto Razr 5G was launched globally on September 9. It is expected to arrive in India sometime in October. The company is yet to make the India launch date official. The smartphone was launched at a price of $1,399 ( Rs 1,02,600 approximately). It is expected to be less costly than its predecessor Moto Razr, also the company's first-ever Android foldable device. So here are some of the specifications and features that the Razr would arrive with

Moto Razr 5G Specifications and features

The Moto Razr 5G sports a 6.2-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 21:9. It also features a secondary display on the rear of the phone which features a 2.7-inch pOLED display with an aspect ratio of 4:3. The smartphone is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G processor paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB built-in storage.

In terms of the optics, the Motorola Razr 5G sports a 48-megapixel quad pixel camera with an aperture of F1.7 and Optical Image Stabilisation and ToF. On the front, the smartphone features a 20-megapixel camera with an F2.2 aperture.

The Moto Razr 5G houses a 2800mAh battery with support for 15W TurboPower Charger. The phone runs on Android 10 and it can be upgradable to Android 11.