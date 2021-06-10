Move over Elon Musk, new Bitcoin and crypto darling is El Salvador President Nayib Bukele

Highlights El Salvador President Nayib Bukele is backing Bitcoin.

Nayib Bukele passed a bill making Bitcoin legal tender.

Bukele is optimistic about cryptocurrency.

He is young, seen as a brash outsider by many, lives his life on social media, wears backwards hat with jeans, believes in the power of cryptocurrency and turns to memes to express his feelings. The description might fit Tesla CEO Elon Musk but, I am talking about El Salvador President Nayib Bukele who is becoming equally popular among crypto enthusiasts. Reason? He has become the first global leader to back cryptocurrency and proposed a bill to make Bitcoin a global tender, which was passed by the Congress on Monday.

Bukele's bill got 62 out of 84 possible votes, making El Salvador the first country to accept Botcoin as legal tender, despite concerns about its potential impact on the environment and El Salvador's program with the International Monetary Fund. Bukele is very optimistic about Bitcoin and believes it will boost country's economy. It is worth mentioning that the country doesn't have its own currency and uses US Dollar as the official currency.

"It will bring financial inclusion, investment, tourism, innovation and economic development for our country," Bukele said in a tweet shortly before the vote in Congress.

The law also says that the state will "promote the necessary training and mechanisms so that the population can access bitcoin transactions." It adds that almost 70 per cent of the country's population doesn't have access to traditional financial services.

The unconventional political leader

Nayib Bukele is not your usual political leader or President. He wants to change the way politics happens in El Salvador. The 37-year-old believes that his country is under attack, and he is here to save it. His actions are to consolidate power, and he often takes to social media to troll his haters something you rarely see from the head of a state.

Yet, Bukele is very popular in his home country as El Salvador has witnessed a dip in gang related violence and homicide that has long plagued the nation for long. Of course, there are others who remain concerned.

Bitcoin's new Godfather?

Bitcoin gained popularity because it was backed by some prominent names including Elon Musk. It had a heartbreak moment last month when Musk announced that Tesla will not accept payments in Bitcoin and raised questions around the digital currency's environmental concerns. Bitcoin has largely been on a slide and Bukele might be the new Godfather it needs.

The El Salvador President claims that he plans to mine Bitcoin sustainably. Bukele said that he instructed state-owned geothermal electric firm LaGeo to develop a plan to offer bitcoin mining facilities using renewable energy from the country's volcanoes. He also plans to build a Bitcoin mining hub around the country's geothermal potential.

He has also talked about providing some sort of security to investors in the otherwise volatile market. The El Salvador government has created a one-of-its-kind $159 million trust at the country's development bank BANDESAL to ensure Bitcoin convertibility to dollars. The law also asks the firms to accept Bitcoin as payment for goods and services. Tax contributions can also be paid in the cryptocurrency.

"If you go to a McDonald's or whatever, they cannot say we're not going to take your bitcoin, they have to take it by law because it's a legal tender," Bukele said in an online conversation.

While Musk and others talked about the potential of Bitcoin and what it can do in the future, Bukele is making it happen. He has emerged as the baton holder for cryptocurrency when others seem to be backing away. It is yet to be seen if other countries will follow El Salvador in making Bitcoin a legal tender or not.

Time will tell if Bukele is a revolutionary ahead of the time or a gambler who went too far to please people.