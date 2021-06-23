Mozilla warns users against buying some products on Amazon and one of them is Samsung Galaxy watch 3

Highlights Mozilla, the creator of Firefox Browser, has warned users against buying some products on Amazon.

Mozilla, the creator of Firefox Browser, has warned users against buying some products on Amazon. As the Prime Day sale is already underway in some countries, Mozilla has alerted users about three "super creepy" gadgets that users should avoid buying on Prime Day sale. The gadgets include Amazon's Echo Dot smart speaker along with the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3.

Mozilla has warned users against buying the Echo Dot speaker because it uses the personal information of users to target them with more stuff. "While Amazon doesn't sell your personal information they sure as heck use it to target you with more stuff to buy. They also use voice requests to train Alexa's speech recognition system."

Mozilla said even if the users buy the speaker despite the warnings they can familiarize themselves with its settings. They can delete past Alexa Voice recordings and transcripts, set up auto delete or choose not to save any voice recordings. Users can also give a command to Alexa asking it to delete what you just said.

Another product that Mozilla does not want users to buy is the Samsung Galaxy Watch 3. Mozilla says that the watch watches a lot. "Your location, heart rate, sleep patterns, stress and more. There is a lot of personal information gathered in one place. And Samsung says they may share your data with business affiliates who make predictions about your interests and target you with ads."

Mozilla in its Instagram post revealed that Garmin is the best in terms of handling the privacy and security of users They don't share or sell your data for marketing purposes and then de-identify the data they collect, which in Mozilla's opinion, Samsung does.

The third product in the line is the Ring Doorbell, which according to Mozilla has privacy issues and hence you should not buy. Ring doorbells are not as common in India but sell a lot in the United States. Mozilla doesn't want users to buy Ring because they give law enforcement access to video captured through Ring cameras, raising a host of concerns around public safety and racism.

Mozilla said, "Camera products from Eufy that don't store your data in the cloud, or Arlo who have pledged not to share or monetize their users' data are good alternatives. Click the link in our bio to visit the smart home section of the Privacy Not Included guide and compare options."