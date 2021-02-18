MTNL Mumbai reintroduces Rs 409 3GB daily data promotional prepaid plan, other offers till May 2021

Highlights Earlier this week MTNL Mumbai announced that it is reintroducing promotional prepaid plans till May 13, 2021.

Now, it has added three more plans to that list that give up to 3GB daily data.

Meanwhile, DoT has allotted numbering level for basic services to BSNL for Delhi and Mumbai LSAs.

Government-owned telco Mahanagar Telecom Nigam Limited (MTNL) has reintroduced prepaid plan vouchers that will give users up to 3GB daily data with 84 days validity. "MTNL Mumbai reintroducing STV 153, STV 196, STV 259, STV 329, STV 399, STV 409, PV 1499 and Data STV 1298 with a limited period offer," a notice on MTNL Mumbai's website read. The development was first noted by Only Tech.

Previously, MTNL had stated that it is reintroducing STV 196, STV 329, STV 399, PV 1499, and Data STV 1298. Now, it has added prepaid plans priced at Rs 153, Rs 259 and Rs 409. The plans give 1GB, 2GB and 3GB daily data with 28 days, 56 days and 84 days data respectively. All plans give 100SMS per day. These plans will be available till May 17, 2021, whereas the five plans that were earlier announced will be available till May 13, 2021.

The following plans will be available till May 13, 2021.

STV 196: MTNL Mumbai will offer 1.5GB high-speed data per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with 28 days validity with STV 196.

STV 329: MTNL will offer 2GB high-speed data per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with 45 days validity with STV 329.

STV 399: MTNL STV 399 will offer 500MB of high-speed data per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day with 28 days validity.

PV 1499: MTNL PV 1499 will offer 2GB high-speed data per day, unlimited free calling, 100 SMS per day, with 365 days validity.

Data STV 1298: MTNL Data STV 1298 will offer 2GB of high-speed data per day with 270 days validity.

Meanwhile, the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) has allotted the numbering level for basic services to state-owned Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) for Delhi and Mumbai LSAs. BSNL has been allocated numbering level '2440-2449' whereas, in Mumbai LSA, BSNL has been allocated numbering level '2070-2079'. The numbering level allocated to BSNL in Mumbai will be enough for one lakh MSN. The wireline numbering levels that were earlier allocated to MTNL have been withdrawn with immediate effect due to non-utilization of the numbering levels allocated to MTNL.