Much hard work behind viral smoke, filter creator reveals how he made Snapchat filter

Highlights Smoke Filter has over billion views on Snapchat.

Vivek Thakur created this filter for a friend.

Snapchat betting big on AR filters.

Imagine if you create something as a gift for a friend and it goes viral on internet with millions of users using it? Something similar happened with Vivek Thakur, a student of UG Microbiology and now an official lens creator with Snapchat. Thakur had created the Smoke Flare lens for friend but it went viral on Snapchat with billions of views. The lens adds a natural glow to the face, works well on different skin tones and is also optimized for the rear camera.

"Next thing I knew, people were reaching out to me to create variations of Smoke Flair, and more beauty lenses they could use with their friends. I recently created a Moon Landing lens as I was curious to see what Indians would look like if they landed on the moon. The lens features people in a spacesuit, wearing an Indian flag logo," Thakur told India Today Tech.

All of us have come across this trendy, funny filters on different social media platforms. A lot of hard work goes behind creating those filters. Sometimes creators just depend on hit and trial method, on other occasions user feedback comes in handy. Thakur said that he enjoy reading people's requests, understanding what they want him to create next and being inspired.

"In India, people generally reach out to me to create variations of beauty lenses featuring grains, color grading and overlays. The Smoke Flare lens for instance was hugely popular for the face filter. The support and engagement I received for this lens has allowed me to understand what people want to see more of, and create more experiences the community can enjoy," he said.

The creators are also likely to get more opportunities in future with social media platforms planning to invest more in AR filters. In December 2020, Snapchat had announced a $3.5 million AR creation fund for 2021 at Snapchat's AR-centric Lens Fest developer summit, and claimed that creator-made lenses have been viewed more than a trillion times.

Thakur believes that more investment will help creators experiment with the filters and reach out to more users. He said that it will allow them to show their real potential.

"People often forget that creators are freelancers at the end of the day, and we are looking for opportunities and support to grow and develop our skills," he added.

He also urged users to embrace and not be scared to experiment with AR in 2021. He said that creators should start exploring 3D spaces, and building interactive experiences people can enjoy with their friends.