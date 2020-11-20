Netflix announces free subscription for 2 days in India, no card details required

Highlights Netflix has announced that it will make its streaming services in India free for two days.

The Streamfest will go live in India on December 5 and will be valid till December 6.

The promotional offer will allow users to watch the entire Netflix catalog which includes movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Popular streaming app Netflix has announced that it will make its streaming services in India free for two days. This means that the users can watch any show or series of their choice without entering the card details or buying the subscription. Earlier in October, the company had announced that Streamfest will let all users stream for 48 hours on Netflix at no cost.

The Streamfest will go live in India on December 5 and will be valid till December 6. User can simply enter their name, email address, and create a password to avail the benefits of the offer. The promotional offer will allow users to watch the entire Netflix catalog which includes movies, shows, documentaries, and more.

Talking about announcing testing the Streamfest in India, Netflix COO Greg Peters had said during a conference call, "An idea we're excited about  and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up."

Users who register for streamfest will be able to browse the content on Netflix will be able to stream the app on their smart TV, gaming console, iOS, and Android apps and on the PC. However, the streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD).

Earlier this year, Netflix had stopped offering a 30-day free trial in India. The company then stopped offering a free trial in all the other markets.

In a bid to attract more subscribers in India, Netflix also introduced a low-cost mobile streaming plan at Rs 199. This means that the subscriber can watch shows on their Netflix app only by paying a monthly sum of Rs 199. Apart from this, Netflix introduced several short term plans to suit the pockets of the Indian subscribers

"We have been working really hard to try and make our offering in India more competitive, more attractive to members and members-to-be, and there's a bunch of different product features we've been doing, partnerships and payments integrations," Netflix COO Peters had told analysts about its plans in India.

Netflix is currently one of the most popular streaming apps in India. As a competition, it has Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5, Alt Balaji, Voot, and more in India.