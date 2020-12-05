Netflix now available for free in India for two days, here is how to get the offer

Highlights Netflix Streamfest is now live in India. It is strictly for non-subscribers or people registering on Netflix for the first time.

The Streamfest will be live for 48 hours and people registering can watch shows on devices such as smart TV, gaming console, iOS, Android apps, and on PC.

The streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD). However, users will have access to all shows and controls like regular subscribers.

Netflix's long-awaited Streamfest that will offer 48 hours of free streaming is now live in India. To access the free offer, users should not already be subscribed to Netflix and should be registering with Netflix for the first time. There are no card details or UPI information required while registering for the Streamfest since it is free of cost. Here is how you can get this offer:

 Netflix Streamfest is now live and will be available for 48 hours. However, the offer is strictly for non-subscribers who will have to freshly register for a Netflix account. Users will require either the Netflix app or will have to visit Netflix.com/Streamfest website.

 Once the app is downloaded, tap on the Streamfest banner on your app or Netflix's website. After tapping on the banner, Netflix prompts the user to sign up by registering his name, phone number, email and then create a password for the Netflix account.

 Once the account is successfully created, users can access the entire catalog for free today and tomorrow, which is December 5 and December 6.

--- Users can stream shows on Netflix on devices like smart TV, gaming console, iOS, and Android apps, and the PC. However, the streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD).

However, users will be given access to all the Netflix features that are available for paid users including Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, and other important features.

"An idea we're excited about  and we'll see how it goes, we think that giving everyone in a country access to Netflix for free for a weekend could be a great way to expose a bunch of new people to the amazing stories that we have. Really creating an event, and hopefully, get a bunch of those folks to sign up," Netflix COO Greg Peters had said during a conference call.

Last month, Netflix stopped giving free trials across markets including India. However, users can still get access to a complimentary subscription to Netflix through some postpaid plans.