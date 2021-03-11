Netflix Rs 299 mobile plus plan will let users stream in HD, give access to more devices

Highlights Netflix is testing a mobile plus plan at Rs 299 a month. It will give users access to shows in HD.

Netflix is also testing a basic plan at Rs 499 a month. It will let users watch shows on various devices like a phone, tablet, computer, or TV but in SD.

Netflix has four existing plans in place priced at Rs 199, Rs 649, and Rs 799.

Netflix, the streaming giant, is testing a mobile plan for Rs 299 that will let users stream in HD and allow them to watch shows and movies on a phone, a tablet and a laptop. However, it will allow subscribers to watch shows in high definition (HD) on one screen at a time. Netflix's website has listed the plan as a Mobile Plus plan and notes that users can access the streaming service on a phone, a tablet, or a laptop. The plan is still in the testing phase.

Back in 2019, Netflix rolled out the drool-worthy Rs 199 plan for users who did not care much about the streaming quality and was okay with watching movies and shows on just their mobile phones. The Rs 199 plan gave access to one screen with standard definition (SD) streaming quality. After the Rs 199 plan, users had the option of selecting the Rs 649 plan, which gave users access to four screens including phone, tablet, computer and TV.

Now, with the Rs 299 Mobile Plus plan in place, users will get the benefit of HD while also letting users watch on a tablet or a computer in HD, and it seems like a cost-effective plan as the mobile plan users will have to shell out just Rs 100 more per month.

This is not the first time Netflix has rolled out a Mobile Plus plan as it had temporarily rolled out a separate Mobile Plus plan priced at Rs 349, which was also an upgraded version of the Rs 199 plan but did not give access to users to watch shows in HD. Users can watch on one screen at a time with the mobile plan.

Netflix also seems to be testing a basic plan priced at Rs 499, which is also listed on the streaming giant's website. The plan lets users stream shows on any phone, tablet, computer, or TV but in Standard Definition (SD). So, this plan seems to be designed for people who do not care much about the quality but can watch shows on various devices.

Other existing plans include plans at Rs 649 and Rs 799. These plans are called the standard and premium plans respectively and let users stream shows on to the phone, tablet, computer and TV. Users can watch on 2 different devices with the Rs 649 plan at the same time, while they can watch on four different devices at the same time with the Rs 799 plan. Users can get access to the plans on Netflix India's website or https://www.netflix.com/signup/planform.



