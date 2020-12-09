Netflix Steamfest goes live again, brings free streaming till December 11

Highlights Netflix Streamfest has returned with 48 hours of free streaming till December 11, 2020.

Users who registered for the first round of Netflix Streamfest can also access the extended Streamfest.

Netflix did not make any formal announcement regarding the return of Streamfest. However, users can access the offer through http://Netflix.com/StreamFest.

Netflix has returned with its 48 hours of free streaming through Netflix Streamfest which is currently live. The second round of free streaming of shows started on December 9 at 9 AM and will be available till 9 AM on December 11, 2020. Users will be able to watch shows for free on devices like smart TV, gaming console, iOS, and Android apps, and the PC. However, the streaming quality would be Standard Definition (SD), which was applicable during the first round of Streamfest on December 5 and 6.

There are no card details or UPI information required while registering for the Streamfest since it is free of cost. Users had to register especially for the Netflix Streamfest with a fresh email ID not linked to any Netflix account before. Such users who registered for the first round of Streamfest can pick up right from where they left off. Gadgets 360 first noted the development. India Today Tech independently confirmed it.

Users who have not subscribed to Netflix before can create an account and register with Netflix. You will require either the Netflix app or will have to visit Netflix.com/Streamfest website.

Once the app is downloaded, tap on the Streamfest banner on your app or Netflix's website. If the banner is not currently visible, users can simply enter the website http://Netflix.com/StreamFest to get access to Streamfest. Netflix prompts the user to sign up by registering his name, phone number, email, and then create a password for the Netflix account. Once the account is successfully created, users can access the entire catalog for free till 9 AM on December 11, 2020.

Users will be given access to all the Netflix features that are available for paid users including Profiles, Parental Controls, Netflix in Hindi, My List, subtitles or dubs, Smart Downloads on mobile, and other important features.

Netflix did not make any formal announcement regarding the return of Streamfest. However, the streaming giant had earlier tweeted, "Due to the overwhelming response to StreamFest, you might be seeing the message "StreamFest is at capacity". You could give us your email ID or phone number at http://Netflix.com/StreamFest and we'll let you know within the week when you can get your two days of free Netflix."



