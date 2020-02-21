Netflix to be cheaper soon with all monthly plans in India but there's a catch

Highlights Netflix is testing a new promo offer at Rs 5 per month.

Netflix might soon have an extremely clever way to gain more subscribers in India by making it accessible to more people. However, there is a big catch with this offer and that may still keep users away from Netflix and push them towards Hotstar and other platforms. Netflix is apparently testing an introductory offer with a subscription charge of Rs 5 per month for India but it will be valid only for a single month.

According to a report from the Indian Express, Netflix is testing a new introductory offer for new members. Every new user signing up for a Netflix membership will get the first month for a subscription charge of Rs 5 per month. Once the first month is over, the user will be charged at normal rates based on the chosen plan. The offer will be available from February 21 and the report says not all members will get the promotional offer.

The promotional offer will be valid on all the Netflix subscription plans. Hence, whether you are going for the cheapest mobile-only plan worth Rs 199 per month or the most expensive plan worth Rs 799 per month, the first month will be charged at Rs 5 per month in all the cases.

Netflix is one of the most expensive video streaming platforms in India and despite coming up with its cheapest mobile-only plan for India, it is still far off from the local streaming platforms in terms of popularity. That's mostly due to the monthly plans being quite expensive. Netflix initially offered one-month's subscription for free to new members but it withdrew that promotional offer after a while.

"This is a new marketing promotion designed to help more people discover Netflix. Depending on its success, we may roll it out more widely," said a Netflix spokesperson in the report. The offer is said to be extended to a limited number of new users and if it's successful, Netflix might extend it to more new customers. Do note that the offers won't be applicable to existing users.

Despite the offer, Netflix will still be among the more expensive subscription plans. Amazon offers its Amazon Prime Video at Rs 129 per month and to add value to it, it bundles the Amazon Prime subscription as well as Amazon Prime Music as well. Amazon doesn't restrict video resolution in any of its plans. Hotstar also has a premium monthly plan at Rs 199 per month.