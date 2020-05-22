Netflix will cancel subscriptions that have been inactive for more than a year

Highlights Netflix will cancel subscriptions of users who have been inactive for a year or more after sending them a notification.

Netflix will cancel subscriptions of those customers who have subscribed to the platform but have not used it for a year or more. It will first notify the customers through emails or push notifications. In case the customers don't reply, Netflix will automatically cancel the subscriptions of those customers.

"At Netflix, the last thing we want is people paying for something they're not using. So we're asking everyone who has not watched anything on Netflix for a year since they joined to confirm they want to keep their membership," a blog post by Netflix read.

Memberships of those customers who have not watched anything for more than two years will be cancelled as well.

In case, the subscriptions get cancelled automatically and the users change their mind to use Netflix can, they can easily resubscribe, the blog noted. If the users cancel and then rejoin within 10 months, they will still have access to their favourites, profiles, viewing preferences, and account details "just as they left them."

Netflix noted that the inactive accounts constitute less than half of one per cent of the total user base so cancelling the subscriptions of inactive users will not make much of a difference.

In the first quarter of 2020, Netflix had reached a whopping 15.8 million paid subscribers in the backdrop of global lockdowns.

A report by Reuters stated that Netflix has predicted a further increase of 7 million paid subscribers in the period of the pandemic which may go on till June.

Users looking to subscribe to Netflix will get a free months trial with the available existing Netflix plans in India:

The plans start at Rs 199 with the mobile-only plan. This plan is pocket friendly for users who want to use Netflix only on their mobile phones and tablets. They get the same variety of content as a premium plan user. The mobile plan users, however, cannot stream into HD.

Netflix offers a basic plan of Rs 499. Basic plan users can watch unlimited TV programmes and movies on TV screens as well as laptops.

Both these plans are limited to the viewing of one screen.

There is no HD streaming in the basic plan.

A standard Netflix plan comes at Rs 649 with the option to stream in HD and with a limit of 2 screens simultaneously.

The most expensive plan by Netflix, the Premium plan comes at Rs 799. 4 screens can be shared simultaneously and users can stream in HD or ultra HD.

Users can upgrade or downgrade to any plan as per their convenience.