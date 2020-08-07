Netflix will now be available to users in Hindi on mobile, TV and web

Highlights Netflix has launched its UI in Hindi for users' convenience.

All five members can set a language of their preference for their respective accounts.

Users can switch their UI to Hindi by going to Manage Profiles > Language on any device.

Netflix has launched its User Interface (UI) in Hindi for those who prefer the language. The aim behind the new UI is to help users easily "discover, access and enjoy their favourite Indian and international films and series," as Netflix puts it.

This enables Netflix members who prefer Hindi language to access the entire OTT platform in Hindi -- from the sign up to search rows, collections, and payment. The Hindi user interface is available across all devices on mobile, TV, and web.

Users who wish to switch to the Hindi UI can do so by going to Manage Profiles > Language on any device.

Netflix allows up to five members on a single account. All five members can have a language of their preference. The Hindi UI will also be available to users outside of India.

Monika Shergill, VP-Content, Netflix India, in a statement said, "Delivering a great Netflix experience is as important to us as creating great content. We believe the new user interface will make Netflix even more accessible and better suit members who prefer Hindi."

It is interesting to note that even though Netflix was launched in India in 2016, the UI language availability in Hindi came around in 2020. It had expanded its UI to over 20 languages including Arabic, Korean, Spanish, Turkish etc over the years.

Netflix India recently announced 17 originals some of which have already been released and some are set to premiere on the streaming platform in the coming months.

Netflix's most pocket-friendly plan is the mobile plan that starts at Rs 199. It is also testing a plan at Rs 349 which is an upgraded version of the Mobile plan called the Mobile+ plan. This plan is likely to come at Rs 349 with added benefits. Streaming in high definition (HD) being one of them.

The Mobile+ offer also allows users to watch content on three devices such as phone, computer, and tablet. In the standard mobile plan of Rs 199, users could only watch shows either on their smartphones or tablets. The addition of laptops and computers will be made with the Mobile+ plan. However, Netflix will only roll out the plan in the long-term only if members like the added choice this offer brings.

Last week, Netflix introduced playback controls for some Android users. Netflix will let its users stream at either 0.5x or 0.75x speeds for slowed-down viewing or at 1.25x or 1.5x speeds for faster watching, The Verge noted. The feature will be rolled in the US first and gradually to other countries.

Keela Robison, Netflix's vice president of product innovation said, "The feature has been much requested by members for years. Most important of all, our tests show that consumers value the flexibility it provides whether it's rewatching their favorite scene or slowing things down because they're watching with subtitles or have hearing difficulties."