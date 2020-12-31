New AirPods Pro likely to come in two different sizes

Highlights Apple is expected to launch its second-generation AirPods Pro in 2021.

As per tipster Mr White, the AirPods Pro will be launched in two different sizes.

Apple would likely make the second-generation AirPods Pro more compact by getting rid of the short stem that sticks out.

Apple is expected to launch its second-generation AirPods Pro in 2021. But the latest reports suggest that earbuds would come in two different sizes. Apple had recently unveiled its first pair of headphones AirPods Max, at a whopping price of Rs 60,000 and now all eyes are on the second-gen earbuds.

As per tipster Mr White, the AirPods Pro will be launched in two different sizes. White has been pretty accurate with his predictions related to Apple products. He has shared images of the AirPods Pro that shows two pieces of hardware for the H1 processor. One of the hardware shown in the picture is pretty similar to the first-gen AirPod Pro's hardware.

The tipster has suggested that the hardware come with different cable lengths which implies that one of the two would be of the same size as the first-generation AirPods Pro whereas the other one could be slightly bigger than the first one.

Previous reports had hinted that this time the AirPods Pro will not feature the same design. Apple would likely make the second-generation AirPods Pro more compact by getting rid of the short stem that sticks out from the bottom. The design could be similar to that of Samsung Galaxy Buds. So if Apple plans to launch a stem-less design, it could launch AirPods Pro in two different sizes. However, all these are speculative pieces and nothing can be confirmed till Apple makes an official announcement.

As per Ming-Chi Kuo, a renowned analyst for TF International Securities, Apple might begin mass production late in 2021 or early 2022. The AirPods Pro was launched last year with a new look and active noise cancellation. The AirPods Pro was the best in its segment with very effective active noise cancellation.

We at India Today Tech got a chance to spend some time with the AirPods Pro and here is what we felt about it: AirPods Pro are pricey at Rs 24,900. But they are worth the price, which is if you have an iPhone to pair them with. The iPhone is needed to get the max benefit of the Pods Pro because a lot of features, "Hey Siri" and all those sensor-based detections for example, only work with compatible iPhones. But if you do have an iPhone, and you want an pair of all-in-one earphones, the AirPods Pro is a great choice. You can wear them on flights, you can wear them in office, you can wear them while jogging, you can wear them in the silent of night when you are listening to Leonard Cohen, and you can wear them while making calls or watching a movie or two on your iPhone or iPad.