New Apple iPhone 12 leak confirms design changes, 5G support on all four phones

The upcoming iPhone 12 from Apple has found itself leaked again on supply chain blog Macotakara. The new leak shows all four models of the phone and reveals all there is to know about the design of the phones. This new report does so by showing off dummy units of all four iPhone 12 variants.

In line with the previous leaks, this report also shows the iPhone 12 in four models spread across three different sizes. As per the new report, there will be a 5.4-inch and 6.1-inch iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Max, while the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch phones will be the 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All four phones have been shown to sport the same iPhone X like design, with an all-screen display and a notch to house the Face ID mechanism. The new dummys of the phone revealed by Macotakara don't throw up too many surprises, with them not revealing much apart from the SIM card tray being moved to accommodate possibly a new 5G SIM.

The relocation of the SIM card tray, the reports adds, is so that Apple could up space to put in Qualcomm's antenna in package (AiP) module, to help the phones connect to the superfast mmWave 5G. Interestingly, this goes against previous leaks which have claimed that it is only the iPhone 12 Pro models that will get support for this standard.

But regardless of which models get support for 5G technology, the upcoming iPhone 12 phones are arguably one of the most awaited ones of this year. The new iPhones from Apple are tipped to come in multiple sizes, with a non-Pro 5.4-inch model, a non-Pro 6.1-inch model and a Pro 6.1-inch model and a Pro 6.7-inch model set to populate the list.

The iPhone 12 is expected to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, this feature is being tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. Reports claim that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

The other changes coming to the iPhone 12 series will include a smaller notch -- possibly as a result of the shrinking down of the FaceID sensor. The hardware for this tech could also support a wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions. iPhone 12 is also said to feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 Pro models are said to get a larger battery -- as big as 4,400mAh -- to handle the increased load caused by the faster refresh screen.