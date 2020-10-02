New feature in Google Maps will show landmarks

Highlights Google Maps gets improvements for its Live View feature based on AR.

Live View AR directions will identify landmarks for better guidance.

Landmarks in Google Maps is rolling out soon for Android and iOS users.

Google has announced improvements for Google Maps which is a widely used app for navigation. Last year, the company introduced a Live View feature for Google Maps based on augmented reality. Live View makes use of a smartphone's camera and GPS to give visual cues.

As Google blog post noted, "Arrows and directions are placed in the real world to guide your way, helping you identify exactly where to make those tricky turns or which way to start your walking journey."

With new updates in Google Maps, Live View AR directions will also identify landmarks so to give users an idea of where they are in a city. The landmarks could be popular buildings, iconic places, or easily spotted parks.

For now, the landmarks will be coming to the following cities: Amsterdam, Bangkok, Barcelona, Berlin, Budapest, Dubai, Florence, Istanbul, Kuala Lumpur, Kyoto, London, Los Angeles, Madrid, Milan, Munich, New York, Osaka, Paris, Prague, Rome, San Francisco, Sydney, Tokyo and Vienna.

Other than this, Google has added the Live View button in more places throughout the Maps to make sure people use it more often. In addition to directions, the AR button will appear when navigating by transit.