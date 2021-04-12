New Heads up Android feature in Digital Wellbeing prompts users to look up while walking

Highlights New Heads up feature rolling out to Pixel devices.

It notifies users to look up if the user is looking into the phone constantly.

There's no information about a broader rollout.

A new feature has been added to Digital Wellbeing that prompts users to look up in case they are stuck staring at their Phones. This feature was first reported by XDA's senior editor, who spotted it in a teardown of the Digital Wellbeing app. Now the feature has begun rolling for the Google Pixel users with the latest Digital Wellbeing beta update.

Heads Up startup page

A Twitter user named Jay Prakash Kamat first found out the "Heads up" feature on his Pixel 4a. The user also shared a screenshot with the tweet, which shows the "Heads up" setup page. Which says, "Watch your step with Heads UpIf you're walking while using your phone, get a reminder to focus on what's around you. Use with caution. Heads Up don't replace paying attention." Tapping on the next button takes you to the setup page, where you can enable push notification for this particular feature.

The new Heads Up feature can be found within the Reduce Interruptions section of the Digital Wellbeing app settings. Once enabled, you can find a couple of additional settings on the same page. There's a toggle to disable the reminders, permission controls for Physical activity and Location, and a feedback option.

This is definitely a nice feature to have as users are mostly engrossed in scrolling through their smartphones. Such reminders can hugely contribute to curbing road accidents and more.

For starters, Digital Wellbeing is a feature on Android that gives you a daily view of how often you check your phone and how frequently you use different apps. You can then set limits with daily app timers and unplug at night with features like Bedtime mode.

Currently, the Heads up feature is only rolling out to Pixel devices. Incase you haven't received the update, you can head over to Play Store, sign up for the beta program and download the latest update. There's no information as to when Google is planning a broader rollout.