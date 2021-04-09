New iPads and MacBooks for 2021 are running late because of chip crunch

Highlights According to the Nikkei Asia report, both products hit by supply chain issues.

MacBook production delayed due to component shortage.

iPad production hit by a shortage in displays and display components.

A new report says that Apple has delayed the production of its MacBook and iPad models as global component crunch finally hits the company. Nikkei Asia reports that this is just the start, and some even worse chip supply issues could be waiting for Apple in the future. This could mean that 2021 may again see a late iPhone launch, same as 2020.

But before we further dive into this story, readers should know that if supply chain constraints have hit Apple, which is a Tier 1 customer for chip manufacturers and has immense procurement power, then imagine how smaller companies will have to deal with the situation. If the new report is to be believed, then this explains why we haven't seen an Apple event in Spring this year, as supply chain issues may have hit the production of the devices.

Further explaining what issues could have caused the delay to both MacBook and iPad productions. The report citing sources says that the laptop production has been delayed by chip shortage required to mount components on printed circuit boards before final assembly. At the same time, iPad production is said to have delayed because of a shortage of displays and display components.

The Nikkei Asia report further says that Apple has pushed back component orders for MacBook and iPad 2021 to the second half from the first half earlier. The report further stresses, citing industry experts, that the delay signifies that the chip shortage is serious than anyone imagined a few weeks back.

Will iPhone 13 launch get delayed again?

One of the big questions for many people is whether the iPhone 13 launch could be impacted by chip shortage. The report, however, claims that the supply chain shortage hasn't hit iPhone productions as of now. Though, it adds that supply for some components for the devices is "quite tight", citing sources.

Interestingly, the report claims that the supply chain constraints haven't had an impact on the availability of products that are already available in the market.

Foxconn, in its earnings call, last month highlighted a shortage in global chip supply that could impact chip shipments to companies like Apple, Google, Microsoft, and more.

Last year, the launch of the iPhone 12 series was delayed by almost a month due to supply chain constraints amid the pandemic. Apple usually launches a new iPhone in September, but in 2020, we got new iPhones only in October.