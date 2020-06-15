New iPhone 12 leak confirms radical design changes, iPad Pro-like design

Highlights New iPhone 12 leak has confirmed radical design change

Upcoming iPhone could come with flat edges

The new iPhone could bear a design like the Apple iPad Pro

New images of the upcoming iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro models have emerged on Twitter, giving us a glimpse into what Apple's iPhones for 2020 could look like. The images leaked by Twitter user @Jin_Store are claimed to be of the moulds that have been used to design third party cases of the phone.

These moulds based on leaked schematics appear to show off three different screen sizes and manage to capture enough detail to show off the various design elements of the upcoming iPhones. The moulds reveal some interesting design choices in line with other rumors in the past about Apple's upcoming iPhone models.

As per these leaked moulds, the phone could come with a design that features iPad Pro-style flat edges -- quite a big change from current models. As per the leaked images, the phone would be available in four sizes: A 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

All the images show a few similarities that run across the range, with the volume buttons and the Silence switch on the left-hand side, a single side button on the right, and a camera bump on the rear. The new images of the mould also show a notch housing Apple's TrueDepth Camera array, that appears to be of the same size as the ones seen in the current generation models.

Interestingly, the phones appear to sport flat edges, which could be paired with an antenna band similar to the iPhone 4. The new leaked images of these iPhone 12 moulds come after leaks that in the past have teased an iPhone X like design, for the new phones. The 2020 range of iPhones have been tipped in the past to sport an all-screen display and a notch to house the Face ID mechanism.

The iPhone 12 is expected to get 120Hz ProMotion display, however, this feature is being tipped to be exclusive to the 6.1 and 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro phones. Reports claim that the ProMotion screens will feature dynamic refresh rate switching allowing them to switch between 60Hz and 120Hz depending on the task at hand.

But that's not all. There are a lot more changes coming to the iPhone 12 series which is said to sport a smaller notch -- possibly as a result of the shrinking down of the FaceID sensor. The hardware for this tech could also support a wider-angle lens for face unlocks from multiple positions. iPhone 12 is also said to feature updated autofocus than previous models. The camera improvements will also ensure better subject detection and slow-motion performance under low light. There is also expected to be a telephoto zoom upgrade from 2x to 3x optical zoom. Apart from this, the iPhone 12 Pro models are said to get a larger battery -- as big as 4,400mAh -- to handle the increased load caused by the faster refresh screen.