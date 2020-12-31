New IRCTC e-ticketing app, website launched, here are some of the new features

Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal has launched the revamped IRCTC website along with the Rail Connect app. A more user-friendly version of the website has been launched that would make online booking feaster and hassle-free. "The new IRCTC website will mean you can book tickets faster with the help of artificial intelligence," Piyush Goyal said at the launch.

The revamped website will be operational from January 1. The new app and website gets a new One-Click feature that includes

Integrated Booking of Accommodation

Last Transaction Details

Refund status of all journeys including cancellations

"Based on an AI platform, IRCTC website will have frequent traveller's history along with their travel pattern. Before the COVID-19 pandemic, around 73% tickets for railway travel was booked through the IRCTC website but post-coronavirus around 83% of the tickets are now booked through IRCTC," Goyal said.

(More updates to follow soon. This is a developing story)