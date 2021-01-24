New Microsoft advert claims the Surface Pro 7 is a better option than the MacBook Pro 13, even for gaming

Highlights Microsoft Surface Pro 7's latest promotional video has sparked a war on social media.

The video compares the two based on design, price, and power.

Microsoft is ramping up its digital marketing and advertising campaigns.

The video starts by talking about the Surface Pro 7's touchscreen and the support for the stylus pen that is good for creators and note-taking.

The video highlights that the Surface Pro 7 features a full touch screen, whereas the MacBook Pro only features a "little bar" with touch support, in reference to the Touch Bar. It also showcases that the Surface Pro 7 has a detachable keyboard, while you're just "stuck with what you've got" with a MacBook Pro.

The description for the video touts that the Surface Pro 7 offers the versatility of "both a tablet and a laptop."Only Surface Pro 7 has the versatility and portability of both a tablet and a laptop. With features like a touchscreen, detachable keyboard and pen, and enough power to run your favorite apps  you can work or play from anywhere. Microsoft Surface Pro 7 has everything you need to do what you love."

Finally, the video says the Surface Pro 7 is a "much better gaming device" than the MacBook Pro and is more affordable.

Results uploaded on Geekbench show that the Intel Core i3-equipped Surface Pro 7 with 4GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of 769 and 1,851, respectively. Additionally, the Intel Core i5-equipped Surface Pro 7 with 8GB of RAM has single-core and multi-core scores of 1,210 and 4,079, respectively. By comparison, the M1 chip running on a 13-inch MacBook Pro with 8GB of unified memory achieved greater performance than both Surface models with single-core and multi-core scores of 1,735 and 7,686, respectively.

Although the commercial tries to pitch the Surface Pro 7 as a better device compared to the MacBook Pro, it does not make Apple's notebook any less desirable. Yes, the MacBook Pro lacks a touch screen but people don't buy Apple's high-performance notebook laptop for a touch screen or even for playing games. It is a machine used by people who are in creative and designer fields who want the best laptop for rendering videos or editing really big photos.