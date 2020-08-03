New mirrorless cameras overheat? Both Canon EOS R5, Sony a7S Mark III report issues

Highlights Canon EOS R5 overheats while shooting 8K, or even 4K videos.

Canon may delay shipments of the EOS R5 and EOS R6 due to overheating issues.

Sony a7S Mark III may also come with thermal limitations while shooting in the real world.

There have been multiple camera releases in the past couple of weeks. Imaging brands such as Canon, Sony and others introduced full-frame mirrorless cameras. If we talk about two of them that were really important for camera users -it is Canon EOS R5 and Sony a7S Mark III. Both these cameras draw the attention of professional photo-takers and videographers. While Canon's EOS R5 has an 8K RAW video recording feature, the Sony's a7S Mark III can record 4K videos at 60p.

With such high-end video capabilities, it is common that cameras will come with thermal limitations. There have been reports that say Canon EOS R5 overheats when shooting 8K or even 4K videos. Canon itself has been transparent about the thermal limitation of its new mirrorless R5 camera. In fact, a new report by Canon Rumors suggests that Canon is delaying shipments of the EOS R5 and EOS R6 cameras due to overheating issues.

On the other hand, at the product launch of Sony a7S Mark III, the company officially said that they have managed the airflow well to prevent overheating problems. Sony claimed that the a7S Mark III can shoot 4K videos at up to 60p resolution for over an hour, double the time of Canon EOS R5, without overheating.

But as noted by Digital Camera World, one of the US-based YouTuber Dan Watson said that while shooting in the direct sunlight, the a7S Mark III became hotter first than Canon EOS R5. The Sony's a7S Mark III did shut off at 23 minutes, whereas the Canon EOS R5 made it to 33 minutes.

Canon has acknowledged EOS R5 and EOS R6's overheating issues and introduced an additional RF mount adapter which works as a fan-driven cooling chamber to remove hot air from inside the image sensor compartment. But in the case of Sony a7S Mark III, the overheating problem seems confined to the YouTuber's tests.