New Realme device gets certification in India, could be next 5G flagship

Highlights Realme device with model number RMX3092 has been spotted on BIS website.

According to a tipster, this could be the Realme X60 Pro 5G.

Realme has confirmed its Race smartphone will be next flagship.

Realme had confirmed some days back that its next flagship is codenamed Race and that it will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset. This certainly is the successor to the Realme X50 Pro 5G that launched earlier this year. Although the company has only shared what the device is called internally, the commercial name is not known. But rumours say this flagship could be called X60 Pro 5G. Now, a new Realme device has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards website and it is believed to be the same flagship.

The Realme model number RMX3092 is one the models that have been certified on the BIS website, courtesy tipster Mukul Sharma. According to Sharma, the RMX3092 could be the Realme Race flagship device that is expected to be launched early next year. This smartphone will come with 65W fast charging, the tipster has added in his tweet.

Sharma is calling this smartphone the Realme X60 Pro 5G but there is nothing official at this point. Moreover, the rumour mill tossed another name for this flagship after Realme was reported to have taken up the Ace series from Oppo. As such, the next flagship from Realme could end up being called Realme Ace. Again, nothing is concrete.

But whatever the case may be, this device will be powered by the top-class Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 chipset that was launched earlier this month. The smartphone will also feature other high-grade specifications, such as an AMOLED screen with high refresh rate, at least 64MP quad cameras on the back, and other technologies such as Dolby Atmos for sound.

Realme is one of the brands that are actively working on their next flagship device. Others include Xiaomi working on Mi 11, Oppo working on Find X3, and OnePlus coming out with OnePlus 9 next year, all powered by the latest Snapdragon 888 chipset. But this time Samsung could take a different route. Samsung is likely to launch only Exynos-powered Galaxy S-series handsets next year, skipping the Qualcomm version that normally sells in select markets.

For Realme, 2021 is going to be even more hectic. The company has also confirmed it is bringing the Realme X7 and X7 Pro smartphones to India next year as the affordable 5G smartphones. The company is also launching the new Watch S and Watch S Pro smartwatches in India on December 23 alongside the new version of Buds Air Pro that are called Buds Air Pro Master Edition (ME). The Realme X60 Pro 5G, or whatever it will be called, will launch after the X7 series, sometime around early February. Oppo's Find X3 and Xiaomi Mi 11 flagships could arrive around the same time.