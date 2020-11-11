New Redmi Note 9 series pricing leaks ahead of launch: Here is how much they will cost

Highlights The new Redmi Note 9 phones could be the most affordable 5G phones in the market.

The company is expected to launch a phone with a high VRR display.

One of the phones is also tipped to get a 108MP camera.

Over the last few weeks, there have been an increasing number of rumours about new Redmi Note 9 series phones. There have been a lot of leaks about these devices, however, till now we've not had any word on the expected pricing of the phones. However, that's changed now with a new leak revealing their pricing ahead of the official launch of these phones.

As per the latest information coming out of China, the Redmi Note 9 5G, or also known as the Redmi Note 9 Standard Edition will come flaunting a price tag of around CNY 1,000 (approx Rs 11,000). In comparison, the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G, aka Redmi Note 9 High Edition, will be priced around CNY 1,500 (approx Rs 17,000). Interestingly, with both phones sporting 5G, the new Redmi Note 9 devices at these prices would make for one of the most affordable 5G phones in the market.

As per leaked information in the past, the Redmi Note 9 5G has been shown in a TENAA listing to bear the model number M2007J22C. The listing shows a polycarbonate body with a circular camera module on the back. The phone is said to be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 800U SoC, paired with three RAM and storage configurations - 4GB-64GB, 6GB-128GB, and 8GB-256GB. There could be a 6.53-inch 1080p LCD and a 5000mAh battery on the device. Camera-wise, there could be a 48MP shooter among others on the back and a 13MP snapper on the front.

The Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G on the other hand might come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G processor with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. Leaks claim the Redmi Note 9 Pro 5G could come bearing a 108MP main camera on the back while the selfie camera could have a 16MP shooter. There will also be an in-display sensor on the smartphone. And while display details are not available, we can expect an OLED panel.

If these specifications indeed come true, it would represent a huge leap for the Redmi Note series which up until now has focussed on bringing value for money phones with impressive specifications, that just fall short of the ones that are found on phones that are flagships.