New Redmi Note 9 to launch with flagship Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro-like features: Here are the details

It's no secret that Redmi is working on new Note 9 series smartphones. Over the last few weeks, we've had a number of leaks reveal key details about the upcoming phones, and now the latest one has revealed the display specifications of the most premium one on the list.

Coming courtesy of popular tipster, Digital Chat Station once again, this new leak points to the presence of a premium variant of the Note 9 with support for 120Hz refresh rate. The report suggests that much like the Mi 10T Pro, this device will have AdaptiveSync for its display, and will thus be able to refresh dynamically at modes of 30, 48, 50, 60 or 90Hz or even 120Hz depending on the content reproduced.

This in essence will be very much like the feature found on the flagship Mi 10T Pro which also supports an adaptive display which can refresh at 7 different steps, including the ones mentioned above and a faster 144Hz.

Tallking about the new Note 9, the tipster has also revealed other details about the device, with the phone said to bring a typical brightness of 450 nits, as well as third-gen Sunlight and Reading modes. The phone's display is also said to be covered using a sheet of Corning Gorilla Glass 5.

Additionally, the report also suggests the phone could get a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a resolution of 1080x2400 pixels. This display is also said to be a DotDisplay which essentially means there will be a punch-hole on the front for selfie camera.

Apart from this, the leak also reveals that the device will get a 4,800 mAh battery pack. While it does not say anything, it also appears this will be the device that could get the 108-megapixel camera that the tipster has previously teased for one of the Redmi Note 9 models.

If these specifications indeed come true, it would represent a huge leap for the Redmi Note series which up until now has focussed on bringing value for money phones with impressive specifications, that just fall short of the ones that are found on phones that are flagships.

However, clad with a virtual refresh rate (VRR) display and a massive 108-megapixel camera, this new phone from Redmi Note series will be very much flagship-like and could thus end up being priced accordingly. Although, there's also the possibility that Redmi could do something special and manage to price the phone aggressively by saving costs on the design and other internals of the device, including its chipset. More on this will be known in the coming days and weeks.