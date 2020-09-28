New technique visualise perception by monitoring human brain signal

Highlights Researchers have developed a new technique to see human perception.

Researchers do this via monitoring of the human brain.

For monitoring human brain researchers utilise a brain-computer interface.

Scientists have developed a new computer brain interface through which they can visualise per caption. This is something they do by monitoring the human brain through the interface.

Researchers say that using the new technique and this is according to a report by ANI "the computer is able to produce entirely new information, such as fictional images that were never before seen."

ANI, a news agency, says that the study about the new technique "was published in the Scientific Reports journal in September."

According to the news report, the new technique uses something called "neuroadaptive generative modelling."

To see how it works, researchers put 31 volunteers in the study. Their brain was linked to computers using the new interface and then they were shown hundreds of AI-generated images of different people. During the process the EEG of the participants was recorded. Then this EEG was fed to machines running smart algorithms, which then figured out if the brains of participants registered the images they were looking at or not. The accuracy of the experiment was 83 per cent, which means in 83 per cent cases the machines were able to match and identify the images in the brain of the participants.

"The technique combines natural human responses with the computer's ability to create new information. In the experiment, the participants were only asked to look at the computer-generated images. The computer, in turn, modelled the images displayed and the human reaction toward the images by using human brain responses. From this, the computer can create an entirely new image that matches the user's intention," Tuukka Ruotsalo, a Academy of Finland Research Fellow at the University of Helsinki, reportedly said.

(With agency inputs from ANI)