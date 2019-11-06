5 smartwatches, fitness bands with sleep tracking for every budget

Sleeping helps heal the human body. From physical to mental health, everything is invigorated during deep, peaceful sleep. However, according to the latest study by Fitbit, India is amongst the most sleep-deprived countries. The sleep insights revealed by Fitbit state that Indians are the second most sleep-deprived with an average nightly sleep of 7 hours 1 minute after Japanese who get an average sleep of 6 hours 47 minutes. Rapid eye movement sleep (REM) is referred as a crucial aspect for emotion regulation, memory, and peak stage of protein synthesis at the cellular level, which ensures multiple processes in the body work properly. Indians get only 77 minutes of REM sleep on average which is the lowest in the world just like Japanese who get the same amount of REM sleep on an average. Fitbit also recorded 57 minutes awake time (on an average) each night users' sleep, which represents close to 13.5 per cent of their nightly sleep.

Sleep tracking is categorised in four - awake, light sleep, deep sleep and REM sleep. Fitbit explains that being awake for brief periods - between 10-30 times - is normal part of sleep. Light sleep usually makes up half your night and is good for memory and learning. Deep sleep is important for the immune system and physical recovery from workouts. REM typically occurs when you're coming out of deep sleep and helps with mental restoration.

An easy way to track sleep cycles is by using the new age fitness bands and smartwatches. Here are some wearables that will help you track your sleep cycle.

Mi Smart Band 4: Rs 2,299

Among the most accurate activity tracking bands in the market, the Mi Smart Band 4 has 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, along with two weeks of battery backup. It accurately tracks light and deep sleep along with heart rate during sleep to help the user adjust sleep patterns. The detailed information including deep sleep, light sleep and time awake is neatly presented in the Mi Fit app. The band can also be used to track walking, running and cycling sessions. It has a 0.95-inch colour AMOLED display and weighs 22.1 grams.

Honor Band 5: Rs 2,599

Featuring a 0.95-inch AMOLED touch display with adjustable screen brightness, Honor claims to have a SpO2 monitor that tracks oxygen saturation level in the bloodstream for analysing how the body is adapting during the workout or at high altitudes. Even this one features scientific sleep monitoring that allows sleep status recognition, collection and analysing data. It has a 24-hour accurate real-time heart rate monitoring and warnings and can be used to track various activities including outdoor and indoor run, walking, indoor and outdoor cycling, pool swim and training various exercises types.

Amazfit Bip Lite Smart Watch: Rs 3,999

A lightweight smartwatch with up to 45 days battery backup, it offers 24-hour continuous heart rate measurement and even notifies when inactive for too long. It can automatically monitor sleep. It measures total sleep, light sleep, deep sleep and awake time to give an analysis of the sleep patterns. When connected with the smartphone, the watch receives notifications for incoming calls, emails, messages and other smartphone applications while working-out, without having to pull out your phone. The vibration-based wake-up alarm can be set up on the watch.

Huawei Watch GT Fortuna-B19S Sport: Rs 10,999

Boasting a classic watch design, the Huawei Watch GT has a ceramic bezel design and stainless steel shell. It features Huawei TruSeen 3.0 heart rate monitoring technology that it claims provides efficient and accurate real-time personal measurement of heart rate using a self-learning algorithm and innovative sensors. Offering scientific sleep monitoring, Huawei's TruSleep 2.0 accurately identifies common sleep-related issues and provides with more than 200 potential suggestions to help the user sleep better. The watch pairs with the 'Huawei Health' app that makes it easy to access all the information recorded by the wearable.

Fitbit Versa 2: Rs 22,999

One of the most popular names in fitness wearables, Fitbit (recently acquired by Google) Versa 2 is a one-stop solution for physical health. Boasting a premium design, it not just tracks heart rate 24/7 but focuses on sleep. This fitness watch comes with Amazon Alexa built-in and gives access to various apps. For sleep tracking, it automatically records sleep and the sleep duration can be reviewed in the Fitbit app. The app shows sleep stages that include light, deep and REM. Based on the heart rate, time asleep, restlessness and breathing, it gives a personalised score that helps in better understanding of the quality of sleep each night. Moreover, the tracker can be used to wake you up in the morning with a quiet vibration. Even the Fitbit Inspire HR for Rs 8,999 and Fitbit Charge 3 for Rs 15,999 also offers sleep tracking.

