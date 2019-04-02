Airtel offering 4G hotspot device for free with six-month rental plans

Bharti Airtel has revised its hotspot rental plans and is also offering a 4G hotspot device for free after Reliance Jio revolutionised the data space in India. Earlier, Airtel had launched the 4G Hotspot at a higher price but the introduction of JioFi by Reliance Jio made the telcom operator revise not just the price of the 4G hotspot but also its rental plans. Airtel is now offering 4G WiFi hotspot device at no additional cost when customers pick an advance rental plan of six months.

As far as 4G hotspot plans are concerned, Airtel is now offering only two options - Rs 399 and Rs 599. Earlier, it offered a total of ten different plans for its hotspot device in the market. The new Rs 399 plan offers 50GB of high-speed data per month, post which the user gets unlimited data at a reduced speed of 80kbps. On the other hand, the Rs 599 plan includes 100GB of high-speed data, post which the speed gets throttled. However, Airtel has clarified that the broadband, network availability and speeds could vary owing to infrastructure and congestion.

Meanwhile, Airtel's 4G hotspot is priced at Rs 999 but customers who take six month advance rental plans, can get the device for free. Under this scheme, subscribers who get the Rs 399 tariff for six months will get the 4G hotspot device for free. Subscribers just have to pay Rs 2,400 for six months of Rs 399 plan. Similarly, the Rs 599 plan will be available at Rs 3,600 for six-month along with the device.

With Bharti Airtel's 4G Hotspot plans, users can get 4G level speed even on devices that lack 4G connectivity. The device is also capable of connecting up to 10 devices. Customers can buy the 4G hotspot device from the Airtel's official website and Amazon India. The hotspot device comes with a 1500mAh battery which can last for around six hours.

Edited By: Udit Verma

