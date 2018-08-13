Airtel offers Samsung Galaxy Note 9 at Rs 7,900; all you need to know about the deal

Samsung launched Galaxy Note 9 last week, their flagship for the remaining year. The new device will go against Apple's new iPhone line-up that is expected to launch next month. The feature loaded Note 9 is priced steeply, with a starting price of Rs 67,900 for the base variant with 6GB RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The higher variant with 8GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage is priced Rs 84,900.

Airtel has a new plan that will make this price seem much more achievable. The telecom company is offering the device at just Rs 7,900 but the offer comes with heavy terms and conditions. The buyer will get the device at Rs 7,900 but they will have to subscribe to Airtel's Rs 2,999 plan for the next 24 months.

For now, the company is only providing the 128GB variant with this plan. The buyer will have to spend Rs 71,976 in two years. Including the downpayment, the buyer will spend a total of Rs 79,876. This will end up Rs 11,976 more than the original selling price of the device, but Airtel will be combining it with attractive offers.

Airtel is bundling a lot of offers with the Rs 2,999 plan. The user will get 100GB data per month will rollover off additional data to next month. The company is also offering unlimited local and STD calls with free national roaming. Apart from calling and data benefits, the user will also get a one-year subscription of Amazon Prime, free subscription to Airtel TV, Wynk app and Airtel's own Secure device protection plan for the device.

The pre-booking of the device began on August 11 and Samsung is offering No-Cost EMIs starting from Rs 7,543 via leading credit cards and Bajaj Finserv. Buyers with HDFC credit card can get a cashback of Rs 6,000 on the device. Samsung will also be selling Gear Sports smartwatch at a discounted price of Rs 4,999 for buyers pre-booking the Note 9 before August 21, 2018.

Edited by Danny D'Cruze