Airtel partners with Google Cloud to offer G Suite to SMBs

India's leading telecommunication service provider, Bharti Airtel, has partnered with Google Cloud to offer G Suite to small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) in India. G Suite includes apps -Gmail, Docs, Drive, Calendar and more-designed with real-time collaboration and machine intelligence to bring people together and help them work smarter and safer. The G Suite will be available after purchasing the post-paid plan. This latest agreement will provide a platform for Airtel and Google Cloud to tap growth opportunities in India, which ranks among the fastest-growing economies and has the second-highest number of internet users in the world. Airtel serves over 2,500 large businesses and over 500,000 SMBs and technology start-ups across India.

Gopal Vittal, MD & CEO (India and South Asia), Bharti Airtel says, "Airtel and Google Cloud have a shared vision of delighting customers with great products. India, with its growing economy and adoption of digital services, offers one of the biggest opportunities to serve customers with innovative solutions. We are pleased to further strengthen our deep relationship with Google Cloud and build products and services aimed at transforming Indian businesses."

To serve the evolving needs of millions of Indian businesses in a rapidly digitising economy, the offering will be part of Airtel's Integrated ICT portfolio. According to the company, Airtel Business is a leading ICT service provider in India and works with most corporates in the country including 70-80 per cent of the tech start-ups in India as their most trusted partner. It offers integrated solutions, customer service and global reach to enterprises across the country. With Airtel's digital solutions offered to customers on a global network, enterprises can digitise their operations and revamp their customer service delivery and experience. The digital platform will offer solutions to emerging enterprises to enable ease of business and faster time to market. With growing digitisation, emerging businesses are looking at connectivity solutions that are available and activated in quick time and are highly reliable and scalable as per their requirements.

Thomas Kurian, CEO of Google Cloud says, "Indian companies are making a massive transformation to the cloud and we're thrilled to partner with Airtel to support this transition. The combination of G Suite's collaboration and productivity tools with Airtel's digital business offerings will help accelerate digital innovations for thousands of Indian businesses."

Indian businesses are embracing digital tools and cloud-based solutions to enhance agility and efficiency, and serve the evolving requirements of their customers. As per a recent report by NASSCOM, by 2022 the Indian cloud market could cross $7 billion and Indian Software as a Service (SaaS) market could top the $3.5 billion mark.

