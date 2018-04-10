New Airtel plan offers 164GB data over a period of 82 days at Rs 499 to counter Reliance Jio, BSNL

Bharti Airtel has launched a new data pack that comes with a validity of 82 days and 2GB of daily limit per day. The new Airtel data pack is priced at Rs 499. The launch of this new pack coincides with the other telecom companies releasing special data packs and combos for IPL fans. Recently, BSNL and Reliance Jio launched special high-speed plans for IPL fans.

The Airtel data pack worth Rs 499 is being offered to pre-paid customers. The plan offers free local and STD calls with text messages (100 texts per day). However, the calls are limited to 300 minutes per day and 1,000 minutes per week. The new plan is placed between Airtel's Rs 449 plan that offers 1.4GB per day for the same validity and the Rs 509 plan which also offers 1.4GB data but for a period of 90 days. The total amount of data offered with the Rs 499 plan is 164GB.

The Reliance Jio special IPL plan is priced at Rs 251. The plan is offered to pre-paid customers and is classified in a separate section under the tag of 'Cricket Season Pack'. The data pack offers 2GB of data per day which amounts to 102GB in 51 days. In comparison, this data pack costs Rs 2 per GB in comparison to Airtel's Rs 3 per GB. However, the Airtel's plan might remain available over a longer period of time.

BSNL is offering even more bang for your buck. The state-owned telecom company is offering 3GB data per day over a period of 51 days which amounts to 153GB of data. Bharti Airtel, on the other hand, will also be focusing on the IPL match venues. Starting with Wankhade Stadium, Bharti Airtel will be deploying Massive MIMO Pre-5G technology in the match venues.