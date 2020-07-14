Airtel, Verizon to rollout BlueJeans in India; will compete with Zoom, Microsoft Teams, JioMeet

Airtel has partnered with US-based Verizon to bring video conferencing app BlueJeans to users in India. Airtel BlueJeans will compete with existing video calling apps like JioMeet, Google Meet, Zoom and Microsoft Teams.

Airtel BlueJeans is currently available for free trial in the country. However, the Airtel BlueJeans is an enterprise-grade video conferencing app and will not be available to regular users.

Customers who want to explore the new video conferencing tool can register for the free trials after submitting their details on the Airtel's official website. Once you submit the required details, the free trial service would be activated within 24 hours.

It also promises secure services like encrypted meetings, restricted meetings with two-step authentication, and screen share controls. In terms of features, Airtel BlueJeans offers Dolby Voice + HD Video, integrated workflows, and up to 50,000 attendees. The video conferencing solution will also have features like real-time meetings analytics and live meeting controls.

Airtel BlueJeans would be available across both desktop and mobile. The service would come with enterprise-grade security. According to Airtel, "Another key focus area for enterprises is ensuring data stays localised and secure. Data localisation is therefore critical to ensuring responsible and transparent data use as well as robust privacy protection".

Airtel promises security and confidentiality, data localisation, timely support services and productivity and user experience support to Airtel BlueJeans users. This will be helpful for customers who want their data to be stored in India. For security, Airtel BlueJeans will offer AES-256 GCM encryption.

